I Have 3 Job Offers! Please Techzim Readers, Help Me Decide

We got the email below from one of our readers.

Hi, my name is Tonde and would be happy if you publish my story and let your audience help me make a decision.

I am in a dilemma as I have received job offers from two companies at the same time and I do not know which one to accept. I have outlined the job offers below for you to help me make a sound decision. I cannot post or ask on social media, as I want to protect the identities of the entities involved.

Current Position

I am a Maths and Computer Studies teacher at a High School and I am on a rolling contract and for 2017 I was making US$800/month net and the only perk they provide me is a 2 bedroomed apartment and 90 days paid vacation and apart from that there are no leave days, pension, medical cover etc. I have no problems with the administration as my pay comes on time and at times even before time.

They also provide us with interest free loans for stands and car purchases and on top of that, they provide us with an opportunity to make extra money through extra lessons. If a student wants extra lessons the school charges the student $10/hr per subject and on average students pay $150/subject per month which translates to 15 hours of extra lessons per month. The money is split 50-50 with the school and teacher pocketing $75 each.

My working hours are from 0715 to 1300 and from 1400 I can either be giving extra lessons or go home. I have been using the free time to do some freelancing on Upwork and in 2017 alone; I managed to make just over $5000. Going forward they have offered me, an improved contract for 2018 that will see me netting $900/month as I will be teaching A levels.

Job Offer A

After a few exchanges on LinkedIn the Head of Strategy and Analytics asked me to come in for coffee at the financial institution or bank to be more precise. The bank has been in the country for 40 years and has a healthy balance sheet. He said there is no job description for the position he had earmarked for me but in essence, this is a hybrid Business Analyst-Project Manager position.

This is my dream job and the person who interviewed me is the mentor/supervisor I have been looking for as I see myself learning a lot from him. He asked me how much I would want as compensation of which I said $1500 net. Two weeks later yesterday he came back with an offer of $1500 net on a 1-year renewable contract and contrary to what we had discussed earlier, he said the bank would not pay for any training I might want to undertake. I do not have any experience in this position.

Job Offer B

I have not been in touch with this third company, a recruitment company has done everything. However, from the onset they told me everything about the company including its name. The position is an IT Manager position for an Oil and Gas company. Renumeration is $2300 gross on a permanent contract.

Currently they do not have offices in the country and they will start their setup in the country in January 2018. As part of the onboarding process I will be provided with a 6 month training period at the company`s HQ in France prior to be then employed in one of the two structures back here. The 6-month training period may be split in two separate periods of 3 months each. From the job description besides IT support team management, this is a very generic IT position. I have experience working in this kind of a job as I have been a Systems Administrator before becoming a teacher.

My problem

The bank is offering me the job I want but it is coming on a short-term contract and less remuneration than the Oil and Gas company. Will it be OK for me to take the Oil and Gas company`s offer to the bank and ask for a raise? Also having done my primary in Kapiri down there in Hurungwe and my High School at an Upper Top in Gweru the prospects of spending 6 months in France is something I cannot just let go.

My expenses are around $300 for food, internet, transport and tithe. I do not spend much as I am not a party animal nor do I drink. I am turning 30 in 2018 and am single, no children nor girlfriend.

My Qualifications

BBA Computer and Managemnt Information Systems (Solusi University)

ITIL v3 Foundation

MCSA: Windows 10

MCSA: BI Reporting

MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Development

MCSE: Data Management and Analytics

Certified Associate Project Manager (CAPM)

Certificate in Business Analysis (University of Cape Town)

So if you were me what would you do??