CABS’ POS and Mobile Banking to be unavailable due to a planned maintenance service

CABS will be carrying out a planned service maintenance which will disrupt some of its services. The maintenance is specifically for the bank’s Point Of Sale (POS) system and as such the POS service will be down. Also, the mobile banking and ZIPIT services will not be available during this period i.e. from Saturday the 9th of December 2017 (10.30pm) to Sunday the 10th of December 2017 (1.30am).

Here’s the announcement from the bank:

We write to inform you that, we will be carrying out planned service maintenance on our POS system starting from, 2230 hours on Saturday, 09 December 2017 to 0130 hours on Sunday, 10 December 2017. The following service will be unavailable during these times:

• POS

• Mobile Banking [including ZIPIT].

We expect all POS services to resume as normal on Sunday, 10 December 2017 at 0130hours. We apologise sincerely for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your support.

