DStv To No Longer Broadcast Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League…

In terms of entertainment in Zimbabwe, DStv is (or was) quite big, chiefly because we have/had very little options. ZBC tv did that to us. Not only do we have one national channel, but the national channel is terrible! Repeats, propaganda, poor quality and it goes on and on.

So eventually, people had enough and moved on… to DStv (that’s after we were cut off from the free South African channels).

One of the many reasons why people love DStv, besides it having being somewhat of our hero, is sports. DStv’s SuperSport has a number of broadcasting rights for various sporting disciplines including soccer or shall I say especially soccer. SuperSport has the broadcasting rights for the biggest soccer league i.e. the English Premier League (EPL).

However, now one of those soccer broadcasting rights has expired. The 5 year contract between DStv’s SuperSport and Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) has lapsed. Therefore, PSL has invited interested broadcasters to submit their bids for the league.

Question is: does this affect the uptake of DStv in Zimbabwe in a significant way???

Already at the moment, DStv’s reign as the entertainment king is under threat for two main reasons; i. DStv payments haven’t been made easy and ii. Kwese has come into the picture.

The first reason which is the biggest one really is DStv payments cannot be made using bond notes. According to Multichoice Zimbabwe, payments are not received locally, and because bond notes are not recognised internationally, we basically can’t pay for DStv. But, if you have USD (which has become a currency for the rich) then you have no issues.

The second reason which is Kwese’s arrival into the scene is actually mostly hinged on the first reason; well, unless of course you’re patriotic or are a Strive Masiyiwa fan – I say that because at the moment, in terms of content, Kwese has nothing on DStv. That could change in future but for now Kwese is still a new kid on the block and it really wouldn’t be fair for us to compare its content to that of DStv.

DStv Kwese Bond Notes DStv is a Pay TV service owned by South African company, Multichoice. DStv provides a broad spectrum of entertainment, news and information channels subscribed to via bouquets. Bouquets have a pre selected number of channels. In Zimbabwe, the DStv service is provided by Multichoice Zimbabwe,... Read More About DStv Kwese TV is a Zimbabwean satellite and broadcasting network owned by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, under Econet Media. On 23 August 2017, Econet Media announced that Kwese TV was now available in Zimbabwe and that decoders were available at Econet Shops. However, that very same day... Read More About Kwese Bond Notes are a currency of notes backed by a bond that the Zimbabwe government announced on 4 May 2016 by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya. The $2 denomination of the notes was finally introduced on 28 November 2016. More notes were... Read More About Bond Notes