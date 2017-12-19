Hey, Techzim Is Looking For An Administrator (Must Be One At Heart)

As Controvert Media (Techzim’s parent) continues to grow, it needs to have more accountability and to keep its identity. It’s easy to be so overwhelmed by growth that you start losing sight of the detail. Yet it is the detail that ensures you keep growing. In fact attention to detail propels you to grow much faster.

We need a new member to our team who will help us be more meticulous in our day to day operations. Someone who will offer support services to our business team. To perform these functions more effectively, the person needs to have a Driver’s License. If you don’t have one please chill for now.

What is the role exactly?

Think accounts clerk, admin assistant, executive assistant, office manager… Got it?

You think you are a fit?

Please drop us an email at hey@techzim.co.zw. Make ‘Admin Post’ the subject of your email. In very few words tell us why you think you are a good fit for Techzim and why you think you can fulfill an administrative role here. Please make sure you sound like a person and DO NOT send us your CV.

We will stop receiving these emails on Thursday the 21st

To be clear please state in the email that you hold a Driver’s License. We are not fans of liars so don’t lie