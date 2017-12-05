The Internet is Back On After Being Off for Close to 6 Hours in Zimbabwe

How on earth did we survive before the internet? We got to taste it in Zimbabwe today. The internet suddenly went awol and there was no explanation from anyone. The only internet we know that was working was Telecel and NetOne and TelOne in drips and drabs.

Articles that are following this one will investigate what happened, why some service providers had service, what the nation lost due to the outage? This article is to do just one job particularly to help those outside Zimbabwe. This article is to just announce:

The internet is back up again!!!

