Internet companies face the risk of having their licences revoked because of yesterday’s outage.

If you use the internet much, no doubt you were affected by yesterday’s huge internet outage. If you didn’t experience it like most if not all Telecel users then at least you somehow heard or read about it. Also, if your dealings were/are local, Telecel user or not, then you were still negatively impacted since most internet dependent services were unavailable as well, so were some of your friends anyway…

Why this massive internet outage? Techzim wrote about it here, but in summary the outage resulted from accidental breakages on both Liquid and TelOne’s main fibre lines. Not to say that Liquid and TelOne share their main fibre lines, no. Liquid’s main fibre line was cut by a tractor in South Africa while TelOne’s was cut locally by a city council worker in Kuwadzana.

So both these main fibre lines just happened to be cut on the same day and right about the same time… sounds dodgy doesn’t it???

Well, you not the only one who thinks that. Hon Supa Mandiwanzira, the ‘new’ minister of the new Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security ministry expressed the same sentiments, not in those exact words but yea something like that.

Not only is the timing of these two incidents suspect but the fact that even the redundancy lines were affected as well, not to mention the reasons for the breakages. So for starters, at Liquid they say it’s a truck that cut the fibre connection, how deep or rather how shallow could a main fibre line be? Secondly, well, say that’s not a problem since we could just switch to a redundancy line but no, no, the redundancy line was also cut by the same truck because guess what, both the active and the redundancy lines are running in the same direction!

How? Maybe someone who knows better can explain it to me in the comments section, otherwise to me for now it all sounds like storing your laptop’s backup files in a folder within that very same laptop.

Anyway, Hon Supa wasn’t in the least pleased by this and clearly he is not to convinced with these reasons being given by these Internet Access Providers (IAP). In his own words according to the Newsday he said:

This should not happen, there should be redundancy plans in place and I wonder why these did not kick in. If we find that these companies were not truthful with us, we will revoke their licences.

Now we wait for the investigations around the issue and see what happens. But then again, if these two companies’ licences are revoked, then what? Seriously, then what? Remember, Liquid carries 81.4% market share of equipped international internet bandwidth while TelOne (second largest) takes up 15.1%… that’s like 96.5% of all our bandwidth… gone.

See what monopoly or rather lack of competition does???