Local Bitcoin Exchange Golix Faces Challenges With Order Book…

Zimbabwe’s only online cryptocurrency exchange is currently facing challenges with its order book with its customers failing to place and withdraw orders.

The problem has been noticed since Wednesday 6 December 2017 and a notification on their website acknowledged that there was a challenge and was being looked in to by their technical team.

Users who have got in touch expressed frustration with the downtime as the exchange was not fulfilling any orders at the moment.

Information from Golix state that their technical team are attending to the matter and are expectant that they will be up and running “soon”. No exact time is being committed to.

Golix has become a lifesaver for users in the diasporans who send money home as the premium on BTC fetches at much as 100%, way more than what the streets are giving.

Bitcoin has been on a rapid increase in value over the last few days, currently fetching north of $15,800setting records almost every day. At the rate that the cryptocurrency is going up in value talk of it reaching $500,000/BTC in a few years don’t really look unrealistic.