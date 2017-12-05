Press Release: Econet Wireless Apologises For Internet Outage

Following the internet outage that was experienced in Zimbabwe form around 11:44 AM to around 17:17 PM, Econet has come out with an apology to its customers,

Econet Wireless apologises to its valued customers for the data outage experienced today (Dec 5, 2017) resulting in customers being unable to access the Internet and related data services on our network. A company spokesman said the outage was due a technical fault which has since been resolved. Econet sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused.

