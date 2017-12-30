What If There Was Never Any $15 Billion To Start With?

I almost wrote this article five weeks ago but I aborted mission. First, I asked myself what mining had to do with Techzim and then I was a bit scared to antagonise the readership here with nothing but my conjecture. Why have I written the article now? First, it’s about the macro economics not mining and second, this is no longer merely my conjecture.
The long serving presidential spokesperson, George Charamba recently said that when Robert Mugabe claimed that the country had lost $15 billion he just pulled the big number out of thin air and meant it ‘figuratively.’ By the way, in case you’re lost, the $15 billion I refer to is the money that Former President Robert Mugabe claimed was never accounted for and had gone missing in the diamond mining operations in Marange. What made me question the existence of the $15 billion in the first place?
The Math Doesn’t Add Up
I bumped into global diamond production and revenue figures for 2016 and I was surprised. Botswana is the second largest diamond producer in the world (behind Russia) and Botswana produces about 22% of the world’s diamond carats. This translates to just above $3 billion in the year 2016. Say what?
Output of diamond has been increasing in the world since the Marange days but let’s assume the output was at this level back then. It would have taken the world’s second largest producer of diamond 5 years to get $15 billion as revenue.
Canada is considered the most active nation in the diamond mining market although it is at number 3 in output terms producing 14% of the world’s carats. This puts their revenue at just below $2 billion per year according to 2016 figures. The most active diamond mining nation would need more than 7 years to reach revenues of $15 billion.
The total global diamond mining industry had revenue of $14.1 billion in 2016 and was forecast to be $15.9 billion in 2017. I haven’t found the actual figures for 2017 yet.
Now, the former president declared that the Zimbabwe government had lost $15 billion. This means this was not total revenue but the profit after operations and at that, not total profit because the government was not entitled to 100% of the profit.
Diamonds from Marange were sold from 2010 to 2012. Can we really expect that we produced in three years what Botswana can only produce in 5 years? Was our technology (well the one brought by the mining firms that partnered the Zim government) sufficient to produce at those levels?
Marange fields are considered to be the largest diamond find this century but this is in carats not in value terms. Rough diamonds sell at around $1 000 per carat. Zimbabwe’s diamonds were on average below $50 per carat when sold in 2010 through to 2012.
We sold about 28.9 million carats during this time which would make gross sales of about $1.4 billion if we assume $50 per carat. The math is just all wrong.
Where Did The $15 Billion Figure Come From?
George Charamba says Robert Mugabe said he just pulled the number out of thin air. I think that part is true. Charamba then says Bob told him he just said the figure to stress a point because he was angry. I don’t believe that is the reason for saying $15 billion. That part is probably untrue.
I am not saying Charamba was not told that line by Bob. Whether that’s what Mugabe said or not, it is probably not the reason why that number was pronounced. I think the figure was calculated by a crafty mind to change the discourse of conversation in Zimbabwe and it worked.
First thing that was created was something else to point to besides Uncle Bob himself as the cause of all our economic problems. Yes people laid responsibility on Mugabe but the rhetoric became, “deal with this issue of $15 billion, we want our $15 billion…” That was a far better discourse than, “Uncle Bob what are you still doing in office? How is the economy going to improve?” These answers VaMugabe did not have.
We must always remember that economics is a behavioral science that tries to explain phenomena that is driven by public perception more than anything else. If you can influence perception and sentiment you can influence much in the economy and in politics. Bob influenced what the conversation became after his $15 billion declaration on Thursday 3 March 2016.
I think this was always the end game.
Civil Society and Opposition Politicians
Civil society and opposition politicians played right into the play book of the maestro. Their rallying call became, “Bring back our $15 billion.” I don’t know of anyone in those spheres who questioned the figure stated. In the myopia of having something to rally up crowds and leverage public anger the opposition did not care to question the math.
Mugabe was happy for that diversion. As long as it was someone’s fault somewhere who had defrauded the country of billions then he was somewhat safe. The conversation essentially gave the illusion that, had Zimbabwe not lost $15 billion then everything would have been OK. After all $15 billion is nearly four times the yearly national budget expenditure.
I am one of those who did not question the figure. In fact I am worse because I reasoned that if Mugabe admitted to $15 billion then it meant that the fiscus lost much more than that. That is exactly what Gushungo wanted me to think…
Marange are is located in the mountainous border town of Mutare under Manicaland province in Zimbabwe. Marange is traditionally administered by the Marange chieftaincy. It is located about 100 km south-west of Mutare city. The area is predominantly home to the Manyika speaking Marange people.... Read More About Marange
George Charamba is Zimbabwe's presidential spokesperson as well as the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services.Charamba is one of the longest serving permanent secretaries in Mugabe’s government.He was reported to be the person using an assumed name Nathaniel Manheru which... Read More About George Charamba
Robert Mugabe is the former President of Zimbabwe. He was the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe from 1987 to November 2017. Prior to this, he was the Prime Minister of Zimbabwe since the attainment of independence in 1980. Mugabe resigned from his presidency on... Read More About Robert Mugabe
The figure never made sense and that was around the time when government was struggling to pay its employees on time and pensioners would get their monies on the 14 – 20th day of the following month. Those were the real issues but everyone was blinded by the $15 billion. It was one of the tactics used by Mugabe to sway people away from real issues, he would reshuffle his cabinet weeks would go by people deep into cabinet reshuffle discussions,
I think it was diversion tactics too, hameno
Your point makes interesting reading. I have posted it onto the various platforms so as to garner debate. I hope we will find out what others think.
Thanks much for sharing Taurai, I hope the debate will come hey…
We said Bob is not dead. Let him come and correct the figures himself. So, what is the correct figure that was stolen? $400,000? Or nothing was stolen at all?
Not sure what you mean
But yes o yes, a lot was stolen. Don’t think it was 15bn though
Stolen diamonds are never accounted for in official channels. They are traded in the black market and some through Bitcoin as it is anonymous…but the figures you will never know…What f RGM was correct…because you can not got to Belgium to sell stolen diamonds from Zimbabwe…those guys have strict procedures
Yes stolen diamonds are not sold on the open market. The capacity though to reach 15bn given the quality of the Marange diamonds? And here we will be talking about the gross revenue head. 15bn after costs in 3 years? Quite tricky
Looting occurred big time though
For context, 4 ZMDC employees were recently arrested for stealing half a million. This was a security guard, diamond sorter e.t.c
The small guys by any stretch. If small guys can steal half a million dollars, what about the big guys over the last 10 years
The diamonds were stolen in one attempt, how many times did they steal and were not caught
So yes 15 billion was just a number for emphasis, but the diamonds stolen are certainly more than $1 billion usd
Yes I think that more than a billion was diverted from fiscus is very feasible. It may not be 15 billion but a substantial amount was stolen there
Chiyadzwa diamonds were discovered in 2006 $15 is cumulative from 2006 to 2015 thats 9 years, thats around $1.6 billon per year the figure makes sense.
Davison, remember 2006 is when the diamonds were ‘discovered.’ This was succeeded by a rush to the place by makorokoza and the so called syndicates. Then after that the military stepped in. Mining proper started in 2009. Sales of diamonds started in 2010 after a High Court ruling permitted it
Tinashe. Your article makes an interesting and thought provoking read. Your critics make angry diatribes, which is beyond the point. Yes we all have this anger and dispondency……angry that we have so many low thieves in high places but that on its own does not provide empirical evidence for the $15 bn or any other suchlike figure “pulled out of the hat”.
I have shared you post in my well populated Whatsapp Group. You may want join that.
Thanks much for sharing Caleb. Some of the points people raise are valid. There is need for a more thorough probe. I for one I do not think Mugabe was sincere enough to state a figure like that in a truthful manner without some political scheme at play. That guy was a master tactician, he had a play chete.
If you send the link I will join the group thank you
What was RG’s cut off for the figure? 2010, 2006, 1960? Tthere were ACR, makorokoza and others before the 2010 lot. Then there’s the qiestion of quantification. How do you quantify black market trade? Well, it could be $150bn!
Oh if he meant from pre-colonial times to date, 15bn could be pocket change indeed.
The were so called farmers in that area who were exploiting the resource under the state radar for ages!
His context though was from 2010
why I believe it was scheme, Bob was never asked a question he didn’t want asked on those birthday interviews. It’s not like he was caught unawares. He did the asante sana even there