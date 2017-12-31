What The Heck Are Content Bundles For?

You know how every time you come across Option 2 aka “Content Bundle” whenever you’re trying to check your WhatsApp or Facebook bundle balance? On your Econet line that is… Yea that, what is that?

Well, to be honest; I don’t know.

I don’t know the proper use of Content bundles but what I do know is how I use them. Though I’m pretty convinced that whatever I use them for is not the real reason why they exist.

So initially, before I figured out the Out-Of-bundle browsing option, I used to use them to save my airtime from being chowed by the data hungry apps on my phone. Remember how for a long time we struggled preserving airtime or rather, saving it from becoming ‘insufficient credit’ before we could make a purchase of our data bundle of choice?

We then figured that we needed to turn off the data before juicing up airtime, but we kinda kept forgetting to do it. This meant that we had to purchase another dollar to make it enough for us to purchase the bundle but then it wouldn’t be enough for two. So what to do with the remaining airtime? We’d quickly make calls to every other person in our phonebook, anyone who would pick up our call really. We obviously preferred having awkward or dry conversations compared to having our money disappearing from our phones just like that.

Oh, then EcoCash came to our rescue; whenever we turned off our data too late, we could simply buy 5c from EcoCash and then get whatever bundle we wanted without worrying about how to then finish up the remaining airtime. Now that’s a different story since we can only purchase at least a dollar worth of airtime from EcoCash now. But who cares? In that context that is, there’s Out-Of-Bundle browsing now and of course the Content bundle

So how do I use Content bundles to save my airtime? Well, Content bundles to me are like a mini savings account for my airtime in my phone. I transfer airtime to and from them to keep my airtime safe, from both my phone (not so much now that I deactivated my Out-Of-Bundle browsing) and thieves. Yes, thieves. Airtime thieves can come in form of friends, family and even strangers. Some people can just pick up your phone and start calling their peeps without your proper approval. But, if my airtime is in my content bundle, no one can use it unless of course I authorise it.

However, if you’re not as stingy as I am, you can just use the Content bundle as a storage for rainy days. You know when you really need airtime but you’re too proud to borrow from Econet (or can’t really because you already have), then you just remember you have some airtime in your Content bundle? It’s epic I tell you! It’s like finding some bond notes in your jeans while doing laundry on a broke day.

Anyway, moving airtime to and from the Content bundle is free so you can do it as much as you want. The minimum amount you can move however is 10c, which is not bad. To do it, follow these instructions:

Dial *143#

Select option 3: Account Services

Select option 2: Content bundle

Select option 2: Transfer to Content account

Enter amount

Confirm

To transfer airtime back from the Content Account:

Dial *143#

Select option 3: Account Services

Select option 2: Content bundle

Select option 3: Transfer from Content account

Enter amount

Confirm

Since I already confessed I wasn’t sure of the proper use of the Content bundle, maybe someone can help. Yup, there’s the comment section for that, please feel free to utilise it!

