Zimbabwe Internet Governance Forum 2017 In Pictures

The theme for this year’s Zimbabwe Internet Governance Forum (ZIGF) is “Shaping and Securing Zimbabwe’s digital future”.

The focus of this year’s forum is to address questions relating to the influence of digitization on our economy, sustainable development the data economy, social media, human rights on the internet, cyber security as well as bridging the digital gender divide.

Here it is in pictures (being continuously updated since it is still ongoing)

advertisement



If interested in virtually participating, particularly if you have questions to ask, please feel free to use the comments section and we will direct them to the appropriate channels/stakeholders.