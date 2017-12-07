The ZIMRA E-Services Platform Is Down, Make Plans For Manual Submission

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) launched an e-services platform, which is an online system that handles a number of tax obligations electronically back in 2015. The platform has helped ease the frustrations that came with interacting with ZIMRA employees in person.

The platform is down at the moment. Well, not down completely but you can’t submit returns at the moment. The other e-services unctions are working. This is not the first time this has happened.

ZIMRA then made it so that certain returns could only be submitted electronically unless one faced problems with the e-services platform. VAT and PAYE for example need to be submitted electronically as ZIMRA won’t accept manual submissions unless there are special circumstances.

We have gotten used to the convenience of submitting our returns from the comfort of our homes and so when the system goes down we panic. We have lost our people skills as they relate to navigating the halls of ZIMRA’s fortress of solitude. We have forgotten what paper looks like.

With the deadline for PAYE returns coming up on the 10th I can imagine the collective sighs of frustration across the nation as people realise they might have to make the dreaded journey to ZIMRA offices.

They have not communicated whether or not they will be extending the deadlines for submissions if the e-services downtime goes on for a prolonged period so let us assume there will be no extension. So you might want to make the trip sooner rather than later.

Here is ZIMRA’s notice:

PUBLIC NOTICE: E-SERVICES PLATFORM CHALLENGE The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) wishes to advise its valued clients that challenges are currently being experienced in connection with the electronic submission of returns on the e-services platform. The Authority’s administrators and service provider are working to resove the challenge at the earliest possible time. Meanwhile, other e-services functions such as viewing of returns, outstanding balances and transaction history are available. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority sincerely apologises to its valued clients for the inconvenience caused. We appreciate your patience while we work diligently to restore normal service on the electronic platform_ Paying taxes and customs duties on time and in full builds and dignifies Zimbabwe.

