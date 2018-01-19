2018 POTRAZ Media Engagement Forum In Pictures

We are at the first ever POTRAZ Media Engagement Forum dubbed #SameSheet. Not only is it the first edition but it is the first forum of its kind.
Here present are representatives from different media houses around the country (ICT centred and not), the Broadcasting Authority Of Zimbabwe (BAZ), the Reserve bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ).
The forum follows after POTRAZ hosted its first AGM at the beginning of this year, it seems POTRAZ is really on the transparency projectile, and that’s commendable.
NB: article will be continue to be updated as we move along.
