We Have Cash Shortages Because We Don’t Print The USD – Pres Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa is currently on a SADC tour where he is visiting heads of states and informing them of the situation in Zimbabwe.

While in Angola last Friday, the president took time to meet with Zimbabweans resident there. He shared with them the situation on the ground back here in Zimbabwe.

He acknowledged to them that the country is indeed battling with cash shortages. He said,

We have shortage of transactional cash because we don’t print the US dollar.

He went on further to explain to them the reason why the country has a foreign currency shortage. He said,

We only have the US dollar coming through Diaspora remittances, exports we make, bilateral or multilateral transactions and foreign direct investment coming into the country. Those are the sources of foreign currency we have, but the challenge is we have more imports than exports.

Not exactly new information. Most of us are aware that Zimbabwe is selling less than it is buying. For the January to November period in 2017, imports exceeded exports by $1.46 billion. The actual trade deficit is more than that reported figure if we consider ‘illegal’ outflows of cash.

The President then assured the Angola-based Zimbabweans that the situation is improving. He said confidence in the banking system is returning as evidenced by an increase in deposits in the last three weeks.

Currently, in the last two to three weeks, things have been improving. The queues are reducing and people are getting money on the ATMs and some withdrawing from the banks directly. Things are improving because the atmosphere has become good. On a daily basis, I get to know from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor (Dr John Mangudya) the increases of people now banking. People were not banking (in banks) but were banking under the pillows. A bit of civilisation is coming around and they are banking through the normal banking system.

He did not however share any specific figures, just that deposits have increased in the last two to three weeks.

The cash shortages

The cash crisis we have and the efforts by the government to promote a cashless society have also contributed to the deposits going up. Cash use has decreased as a result. Whilst some merchants still insist on cash, which forces most of us to have to queue up to get cash sometimes, for most transactions, ‘swipe or transfer’ work just fine.

Habit is not easily broken. The added convenience and peace of mind of not carrying cash around works to reduce the need for cash. All this is moot however if people do not trust the banking system, which has been the case for years. People would rather hold on to every cent they own than to trust a bank which could limit how much they can take or even go bust, sinking with all their monies.

If indeed people are depositing more, there is some renewed trust in the system, which is a good sign.

Of printing cash and a new Zim dollar

The part about the transactional cash shortages being the result of Zimbabwe not printing the USD works to erode the gained trust or at least to introduce doubt. For those of us who were grown when Dr Gono was printing money like nobody’s business, talk of printing money makes us sick.

The problem is that we know that a currency of our own would probably do us good, which leaves us in a bit of a dilemma. The wounds are still fresh so we don’t want to hear anyone talk about a new Zim dollar. Emmerson Mnangagwa is not helping the situation by talking about printing money as a solution to the cash shortages.

We have seen how John Mangudya, the current Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor dealt with the bond notes. We remember him promising that $200 million was all that would be released into the economy only to see more of the bond notes commissioned. We are not sure we trust that there will be discipline and restraint if we were to get our own currency.

This dilemma of ours is the reason there is growing support for the idea that we should adopt the South African Rand as our main currency. South Africa is our biggest trading partner and Mangudya would not have control over the supply of the Rands. Sounds like a workable compromise.