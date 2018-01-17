My Gearbest Shopping Experience

This article contains referral links from which we may receive some financial benefit. As a principle, we only refer and recommend products and services that we would ourselves be happy to buy. Policy
Most people tend to think of online shoppers as fools who rush where Angels fear to tread. Nothing can be further from the truth. When done right online shopping can be quite beneficial and even with the current difficulties when it comes to making international payment and sourcing US dollars to fund your account.
I should know all about it, I have shopped online on many occasions since 2011. Today I am going to share with you my shopping experience with Gearbest.
Why Gearbest
For a long time my favourite shopping site was Everbuying but not only have their prices gone up when compared to say Gearbest, their shipping takes too long to deliver to Zimbabwe. It’s you either pay DHL or have to wait 70 days to receive your phone. That’s just 20 days shy of 3 months! If there are delays in actually shipping the product then you might even have to wait three months.
Gearbest’s deliveries are faster (25-45 days) when it comes to delivering to Zimbabwe. They accept PayPal, Visa/MasterCard, WireTransfer and even Western Union payments. They have drop shipping options and you can choose between Netherlands Post, Swedish Post or Belgium Post when it comes to delivery. All are faster than Singapore Post or China Post in my experience.
Placing the order
I placed my order on 30 November because I wanted to take advantage of Black Friday flash sales. You see while local retailers use events like Christmas to hike prices Gearbest was offering up to 50% discount. During checkout I entered my address, created an account, selected Registered Post using Belgium Post because it was the cheapest option. Unless you are buying item of very little value always select Registered Parcel as your shipping method as it allows you to track the package. It is entirely up to you whether you want insurance or not if your goods are damaged Gearbest will refund/resend them either way.
Making Payment
I have my Visa card linked to my PayPal account as an extra-layer of protection. During my earlier stints with online shopping I found it extremely hard to get ignorant Zimbabwean banks to institute a charge back. Most of the staff that man these information desks can be quite inexperienced when it comes to online shopping. With PayPal you can just launch a dispute if something goes wrong and contacting a shop’s support does not work. Making payment for my Gearbest Order was routine.
Items shipped out
Once you make payment you will notice that your Gearbest Order’s status changes from awaiting payment to Processing. You can access your orders by logging into your Gearbest account and selecting orders. During the processing phase there is a button labelled “Dispatch Faster”. You can click on it if you want but I think it exists for therapeutic reasons only. Clicking on it makes you feel important.
Most orders are shipped out in 24 hours and mine was dispatched out during this period. However because it was on a weekend my tracking number revealed no information until Monday 4 December.
Tracking the shipment
Once an order has been shipped you can track its progress on the shipping company’s site. For Belgium Post you can either use: BPost China site or Track24 . the later comes with multiple shipping company tracking ability and even supports Zimpost. Track24 also comes with an estimated delivery period which in my experience is pretty accurate.
As already mentioned Gearbest delivers to Zimbabwe via Netherlands Post, Swedish Post and Belgium Post. A little triangle shipping is involved. In my case the item was picked up by Polar Express Shipping (a BPost affiliate) and delivered to Belgium and this took 2 weeks (from 4 November to 19 November).
The parcel was then handled i.e. the address changed from Belgium Post’s to mine and put in a batch destined for Zimbabwe. In order to ship cheaply Belgium Post relies on economies of scale so my package had to wait there for a week until there were enough packages destined for Zimbabwe. This does not happen when it comes to popular destinations such as Belgium to Brazil where a package can be reshipped in one day.
After a week (December 26) the package was flown to Zimbabwe i.e. country of destination. This is where tracking ends as Zimpost does not support the Belgium Post system. During this period the package was examined and opened by ZIMRA (who were curious I guess) and evaluated for duty purposes. On January 10 I received an SMS on my phone from the local Post Office telling me my package had arrived and was ready for collection.
After a quick visit to the Post Office and making payment via Ecocash for the handling fee and ZIMRA duty and I had it in my hands. All in all it took about 37 days for the package to get to me from date of actual shipment. That was faster than other shops but slower by Gearbest’s standards because my order was bought and processed during the Holiday season.
Seeking validation
After my items arrived I decided to try and determine if I had made any savings or had been foolish to buy online. The total cost of my purchase was $55 including shipping. I had just paid $19 to Zimpost. We will look at this in future articles but I did not buy the USD I used for the purchase but assuming I had bought these at a pessimistic rate of 50% the total cost would have been:
$82.50+19
= $101.50
One of the equivalent items was selling locally for $120 on Ownai and the other item is not available locally but equivalent items are selling for around $150. I don’t even have to do the Math to show you I how much I saved. Buying each of these items locally alone would have cost more than the cost of buying both from China.
So was buying online worth it
For me and my frugal streak that’s a hell yes. The only hard time you will have is waiting for delivery. I have shopped online more times than I can remember and still that child like anticipation and waiting for shiny new things never goes away. The waiting is going to kill you but in the end when the item is in your hand it is all worth it.
Should you buy from Gearbest?
If you hate low prices, saving money, buying goods that might not be available locally because other people don’t buy them a T.V Box for example and like wasting money on people who like to hike prices towards each holiday then by all means don’t buy from Gearbest.
I see no reason to stop buying electronic gizmos from them as these are not made locally so the buy Zimbabwean mantra does not apply here. It’s different from say buying a dress online now, in my experience, that would be pretty stupid.
Zimpost (officially Zimbabwe Posts) is a government owned postal and courier services company. The company was established from the unbundling of the Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (PTC), and it is incorporated as a public body in terms of the Posts and Telecommunications Act [Chapter 12:05]... Read More About Zimpost
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority is a government department which is responsible for the collection of state revenue in form of excise duty, customs duty, road tolls, corporate and civil taxes. In addition, it also facilitates trade, offers fiscal advise to the government as well as... Read More About ZIMRA
Black Friday refers to the day that Zimbabwe's currency, the Zim Dollar crashed in valued, losing 72% against the United States dollar on 14 November 1997. The day kicked of economic collapse and a depression that Zimbabwe is yet to recover from. The crash of... Read More About Black Friday
7 Comments
Nice article mate. it has increased my confidence. now, there is an article about the Redmi 5 that you did that i cant seem to locate anymore. can you send me the link then i can also start my GearBest adventure….
I think the article was a victim of Monday’s glitches. You can buy the Redmi here https://www.gearbest.com/cell-phones/pp_645353.html?lkid=12601561 and the Redmi 5 Plus here https://www.gearbest.com/cell-phones/pp_991322.html?lkid=12601876 the Google Cache of the article can be found here https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:LGuMdfymUX8J:https://www.techzim.co.zw/2018/01/xioami-starts-selling-redmi-5-redmi-5-plus/+&cd=1&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=zw
My Gearbest experience was not good. After reading through a lot of mixed online reviews of this site i decided to make a purchase of Xiaomi Smartphone on the November 11 sale & paid via PayPal. On the 14th of November, i received an email confirming that my order had been shipped. But up to now the smartphone has not arrived. So i opened a dispute with PayPal so that i can get compensated. As i speak, the Gearbest has offered me either to top up 50% of my purchase value so that they can resend another smartphone as they allege it was lost by courier OR i get 50% refund back as i did not paid insurance.
For me it was a bad first experience & therefore, i suggest you buy expecting anything & don’t forget to pay for insurance in case something like this happen you will have a fallback position
I am sorry to hear that. The thing is you were just unlucky it’s true sometimes packages get lost or damaged. We like to throw percentages around if 99.99% people recieve their packages it sucks to be the 0.01% who doesn’t It happens insurance would have been good but if you play hardball with them you will either get a refund or have the item resend. In the spirit of fairness I would like to share your story if you are willing please get in touch with me on my private email.
Another thing
Another thing is sometimes packages take a really long time to arrive for some strange reason. Don’t be surprised to have it arriving after 60 or 70 days. It would be also interesting to know which courier you chose. NL Post has that reputation, I would avoid them.
great article, thanks for the recommendation. Have you ever used Geek.com? how good are they should you have any experience?
*Geekbuying.com rather
Geekbuying is awesome too. I have not used it personally though but some people I know rave about it. I am going to be trying Banggood next because they have EMS option that can cut delivery to 7-15 days to Zimbabwe!