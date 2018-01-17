Govt Says There Are No Plans To Phase Out Bond Notes Or To Scrap Multi-Currency System

You might have heard the reports (Sunday Mail) that the government was mulling phasing out our beloved bond notes. It was also reported that the multi-currency system will be scrapped soon. The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Patrick Chinamasa has released a statement addressing those matters.
PRESS STATEMENT ON DE – DOLLARISATION
We refer to the article published by Sunday Mail on 14 January 2018 purporting that Government is phasing out Bond Notes. Let me reiterate the fact that Government has no plans to phase out Bond Notes.
As has been repeatedly advised by Government, the economic fundamentals are not yet appropriate or ideal for the transition from the use of the multiple currency systems that is supported by the surrogate currency in the form of bond notes.
The Government is quite aware that the most important economic fundamentals that the country’ would need to achieve before de-dollarisation begins are foreign exchange reserves sufficient to cover at least 3 months of imports, sustainable economic growth path and reducing fiscal deficit to sustainable levels.
Government is placing a lot of emphasis on these economic fundamentals including enhancing consumer and business confidence under the New Economic Order to ensure that the needed economic fundamentals are met in the medium term.
Hon. P.A. Chinamasa M.P. Minister of Finance and Economic Development
17 January 2018
Bond Notes are a currency of notes backed by a bond that the Zimbabwe government announced on 4 May 2016 by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya. The $2 denomination of the notes was finally introduced on 28 November 2016. More notes were... Read More About Bond Notes
Patrick Anthony Chinamasa is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the ruling ZANU-PF party. He is the current Minister of Cyber Security Threat Detection and Mitigation. Before the current appointment, Chinamasa was the Minister of Finance. His current portfolio became effective on the 9th... Read More About Patrick Chinamasa
The Sunday Mail is a state owned weekly newspaper publication which is popular in Zimbabwe. The paper operates under the Zimpapers brand. The Sunday Mail was first published in 1935 during the colonial period in the then Rhodesia and it operates from the Zimpapers offices... Read More About The Sunday Mail
One Comment
So don’t complain or set up a team to find out why we are one of the most expensive countries in the world. Same old stock…. what do you expect. I can’t even get forex legally I have to go to a street corner! Just pathetic.