Kwesé TV Is Looking For Graduate Trainees In The Following Fields…

Kwesé TV, an African entertainment company which is also a brand of Econet Media Limited (aka the media arm of Econet) is looking for graduates in the entertainment industry for an internship programme.

The eligible candidates for this programme should be between the ages of 18 and 25 and should have studied in any of the following fields: digital media, graphic design, copywriter, media engineer and video production, or should be a digital guru.

This is quite a fulfillment of the numerous expectations that people had when Kwesé TV was first launched in Zimbabwe. Apart from providing good and affordable entertainment, most Zimbabweans also expected (still do) Kwesé TV to have pan-African programmes. However, the biggest of all these expectations I must say was/is employment creation. Obviously this expectation was/is mostly fueled by the desperate unemployment situation that we have in Zimbabwe.

So far, Kwesé has done a great deal in the partial fulfillment of the ’employment creation expectation’ through Cumii’s technite programme which allows for individuals to get paid on commission for installing Kwesé TV decoders.

Again, also expected to benefit from this ‘Kwesé powered employment creation’ are people in the entertainment industry itself i.e. the actors, musicians, film producers etc. If I didn’t know any better I’d have said that’s a lot of expectation, but as unfair as it is, it is what it is. Kwesé TV is like that uncle who went to learn abroad and has now come back with a bit of cash – everyone expects to receive something from him and no matter how unreasonable that is, it still happens #Africa.

Nonetheless, all those interested in the graduate internship programme can send their resumes, showreel/Portfolio to: graduates@kwese.com with the subject line ‘Graduates 2018’.