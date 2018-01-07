Minister of ICT and Cyber Security, Supa Mandiwanzira Cleared Of Kangai’s Corruption Allegations

Last week, it came to the public’s attention that the former NetOne CEO, Reward Kangai had reported the Minister of ICT and Cyber Security to ZACC (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission) accusing him of abuse of office and corruption.

The allegations stated that the minister, Supa Mandiwanzira had engaged a South African firm for consultational services for $4 million without going to tender as is standard procedure.

However, according to the investigations by ZACC, the allegations are false.

In a statement by Goodwin Nguni reported by the Standard, the commissioner in charge of investigations said:

We received a complaint by one Reward Kangai against minister Mandiwanzira, but we also simultaneously received a report from NetOne against the same Kangai. We investigated the $4 million that Kangai alleged the minister had paid to Megawatt and we found out that there was no $4 million paid to anybody at Megawatt. We had a court order, raided NetOne offices and looked at their bank statements, went to check at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and other banks. We established that no money was ever paid by NetOne that amounted to $4 million, so we disregarded that story. But NetOne complained against Reward Kangai in substantive cases of fraud and corruption in the awarding of tenders for base stations by a company called Bopela and we are on it. Very soon we will get to some action regarding that. So we are not covering up for any minister.

