[Press Release] From AI To Drones African Tech Steps Up A Gear

KIGALI, Rwanda, January 24th 2018

The African tech ecosystem continues to grow with investment in African start-ups increasing by 51% in 2017, according to the latest Disrupt Africa report. Momentum is set to continue in 2018 with tech leaders, entrepreneurs and investors connecting at Africa Tech Summit Kigali, February 14th and 15th to drive business and investment across the continent forward.

The acceleration of innovative and disruptive technologies has seen drones improving agricultural yields, artificial intelligence (AI) revolutionising the delivery of health care, and three simple words pinpointing locations never mapped before on the continent.

Africa Tech Summit Kigali supported by the Rwandan Ministry of ICT will chart progress in fintech, connectivity, mobility, blockchain, health, agriculture, education, ecommerce, digital media and creativity. Expert investors will unpack the current investment landscape & opportunities from the ground up while connecting with leading ventures from across the region.

The Summit will feature speakers from Ecobank, Facebook for Developers, Liquid Telecom, BK TecHouse, Yego, DMM.He.He, iflix, Dalberg, Jumia Food, AC Group, IFC, IBM, Safaricom, MTN, Andela, Taxify, Paystack, BRCK, Boomplay Music, Bitpesa, Kobo360, TLCom, GSMA, Inmarsat, Kuunda 3D, Draper Dark Flow, iHUB, Kobo360, mSurvey, kLab, iRise, Ringier Africa, Fenix Intl, Charis UAS, Nairobi Garage, HydroIQ , Buni hub and many more.

Joining leaders from across Africa will be creatives, story makers, marketers, and communicators who will be part of an exciting track of creative sessions curated by aKoma. The Creative Track will shine a light on engaging topics ranging from investing in the creative business, the rise of Africa’s digital superstar content creators, and the evolution of brands into storytelling and entertainment companies

AFRICA TECH SUMMIT KIGALI

Africa Tech Summit KIGALI (ATSKGL) is a leading African tech event providing insight and networking with the African tech ecosystem. ATSKGL brings together tech leaders, MNO's, banks, international investors, entrepreneurs, governments, trade bodies, media and leading ventures to drive investment and business in African tech.

