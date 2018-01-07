A Quick Guide To Guarantor Loans

To earn money, you need to have a little investment right? And to have that little investment, you must ask someone for it. Or you can just borrow from professional lenders. Applying for a loan has always been a popular method of getting a large sum of money quickly. Many persons chose this option when they decided to buy a new car or a house. However, the economic context is changing quickly and many persons became unable to make the repayments. This affected their credit and they found themselves unable to get other loans.

For these situations direct lenders came up with an alternative option that was both safe for the lender, and accessible for the borrower: guarantor loans.

What are guarantor loans?

So what are these guarantor loans anyway? A guarantor loan is a kind of loan that a borrower does not need to secure with any kind of physical asset. However, another person, the guarantor, will be the one that does that. A guarantor agrees to take responsibility for the borrower and if he or she is unable to make the payment, the guarantor is the one that will give back the money.

advertisement



While the applicant does not need to have a good credit, the guarantor does. In addition, the person that guarantees this loan will also have to own a house and have a stable income that could be used to pay back the debt.

Why should you get a guarantor loan?

If you have a bad credit, guarantor loans are a good alternative. However, they can be quite risky so you better think twice before you make a decision. First of all, if your credit is already bad, you cannot afford another loan that you can’t pay.

Additionally, if you are not sure that you can make the repayments, it is better to avoid these loans since you could harm the guarantor and even make that person lose their house or other important assets.

If you do believe that you can handle this, you should have a good reason for the loan. Don’t borrow money unless it is for something that you really need, like a car, or a house.

How to get a guarantor loan?

Before you apply for a guarantor loan you should find a guarantor. Usually, a family member or a friend are the best options available. They will know the situation you are in and they will be willing to trust you. Then you will have to make sure that that person meets all the necessary requirements. You should also know that a guarantor should be at least 21 years old.

In order to get a guarantor loan, you will need to find a guarantor loan company that can be trusted. There are different offers, so you will have to analyze them all and find the best deals. Interest rates are another thing that you should look for. Try to find interest rates that are low and fixed. This way, they won’t change in time.

You should get all the information you need online and most lenders also allow you to apply for a loan on their website. You should receive a response after they analyze your application.