Techzim Is Back Up! We Apologise For The Silence…

This morning we woke up to no Techzim! The site was down and could not be reached, not just Techzim but our other sites too like Pindula and Pindula News. That all the sites were down told us immediately that this was a server issue.

Our hosting service providers confirmed to us that they were having hardware problems and were working to resolve these. Imagine our surprise when the same partners told us our sites had been failing to update since November 2017 which meant anyone visiting the Techzim homepage would get the shock of their lives: the headline would say Robert Mugabe is under house arrest. Again? No. Only old content was showing.

Ever heard of Murphy’s law? It says, “Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong. Well, it did for us and for you all more importantly. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong.

advertisement



Techzim and Pindula were thus operating from their social media platforms today, until now.

We are back up and intend to stay up… Very sorry for the inconvenience.

This problem has revealed to us that our redundancy is not as good as we thought it was. That is inexcusable, again please forgive us. We will be working on making sure we are fully redundant and you will have uninterrupted access to our sites in case something like this happens again.

Let me not keep you from getting your already delayed Techzim fix. Cheers