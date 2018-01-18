Tender Invitation From The Ministry of Education To ICT Equipment Suppliers

Well, we thought you’d be interested in this tender invitation that appeared in the newspaper…

INFORMAL TENDER INVITATION

MINISTRY OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION

EDU/IT/01/2018

Supply and Delivery of e-learning Equipment (Smart Classrooms: Specifications are in the Tender Document)

31 January 2018

Tenders are being invited from reputable suppliers to supply and Deliver ICT Equipment to the Ministry’s Head Office at Ambassador House, Harare. Tender documents are obtained upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $10. paid at Accounts Office.,. 9th Floor Ambassador House and documents collected from the Administration Office number 12 in the 12th floor.

Tender Documents must be enclosed sealed envelopes clearly marked with tender number and the description addressed to the Procurement Chairperson, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. Bids should be deposited into a tender box in the 10th floor Ambassador House or posted in time for sorting through Box 121 Causeway Harare before the closing date and time.

Late submissions will not be entertained.