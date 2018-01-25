[Video] Steward Bank Kwenga POS Machine Live Demo

Kwenga is a service from Steward Bank providing POS machines to the masses. There are 2 POS devices, one is around $200 and the other is $35.
Steward Bank
Steward Bank, is a commercial bank registered and trading in Zimbabwe. Founded as TN Bank in 2001, it later re-branded in 2013, after majority shareholding was bought by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, becoming the banking partner/platform that EcoCash runs on. Read More About Steward Bank
2 Comments
thank you for that info…i link two connections with dispatch – socks 5 — ..and get almost 512kb/s
what is the difference between the small and big gadget, other than the price of course?