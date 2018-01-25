Homepage » Finance » [Video] Steward Bank Kwenga POS Machine Live Demo

[Video] Steward Bank Kwenga POS Machine Live Demo

kwenga pos

Kwenga is a service from Steward Bank providing POS machines to the masses. There are 2 POS devices, one is around $200 and the other is $35.

Steward Bank

Steward Bank, is a commercial bank registered and trading in Zimbabwe. Founded as TN Bank in 2001, it later re-branded in 2013, after majority shareholding was bought by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, becoming the banking partner/platform that EcoCash runs on. Read More About Steward Bank

2 Comments

  1. ismail youcef says:
    January 25, 2018 at 6:37 PM

  2. merlyn says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:03 PM

    what is the difference between the small and big gadget, other than the price of course?

    Reply

