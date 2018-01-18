WhatsApp Business Finally Launches

I know we’ve been making a lot of noise about WhatsApp for Business since last year; well, it’s here! Not here-here since it’s not yet available in Zimbabwe but here as in it’s no longer only available for the Beta testers, but for *everyone

Let me quickly define *everyone right there, the everyone being referred to (for now) is people in the following areas: Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the UK, and the USA.

Also, for now it’s only available for Android users on Google Play Store and it’s free.

Obviously because WhatsApp messenger has proven to be a very useful tool for most, we don’t expect anything less from the new WhatsApp Business. Though of course there is still a possibility of it underwhelming us because we’ve probably developed an unreasonably high expectation; and to be honest, the hype built while we waited for it doesn’t help either.

Nonetheless, if you haven’t heard much on how WhatsApp Business will work, here’s a snippet from the WhatsApp blog which explains the elements of the App which will make it more convenient for users to chat with businesses and vice-versa:

Business Profiles: Help customers with useful information such as a business description, email or store addresses, and website.

Help customers with useful information such as a business description, email or store addresses, and website. Messaging Tools: Save time with smart messaging tools — quick replies that provide fast answers to frequently asked questions, greeting messages that introduce customers to your business, and away messages that let them know you’re busy.

Save time with smart messaging tools — that provide fast answers to frequently asked questions, that introduce customers to your business, and that let them know you’re busy. Messaging Statistics: Review simple metrics like the number of messages read to see what’s working.

Review simple metrics like the number of messages read to see what’s working. WhatsApp Web: Send and receive messages with WhatsApp Business on your desktop.

Send and receive messages with WhatsApp Business on your desktop. Account Type: People will know that they’re talking to a business because you will be listed as a Business Account. Over time, some businesses will have Confirmed Accounts once it’s been confirmed that the account phone number matches the business phone number.

We’ll be notifying you once it becomes available in Zimbabwe.