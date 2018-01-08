The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), Surpasses Its 2017 Annual Revenue Target

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, ZIMRA reports to have exceeded both its gross and net annual performance by 17% and 10% respectively in 2017.

Not only do these stats surpass the previous year’s (i.e. 2016), but they are clearly record breaking; well, at least in the last four years.

This could be a shocker for some considering how their online service has been up and down especially in the last months of 2017. However, in November they reported a 30% revenue increase from what they had projected for that month regardless.

Therefore, this implies that had their systems been perfectly in place, ZIMRA would have made much much more. Hopefully this is something they will look into this year in order to avoid frustrations (clients) and unnecessary loss of money considering that their problems are not too out of this world.

Nonetheless, this is the statement which was released in the press: