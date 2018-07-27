Broaden Your Skills With These Udemy Courses: Very Limited Ecocash/ZIPIT Offer Available

This article contains referral links from which we may receive some financial benefit. As a principle, we only refer and recommend products and services that we would ourselves be happy to buy.
They say you only stop learning when you die; that is assuming there is no life after death of course. One of the most popular habit of successful people from Strive Masiiya to the now reviled Mark Zuckerberg is that they never really stop learning and assimilating new skills. Udemy offers such a learning opportunity currently for $10.99 ($13 for returning users) you can acquire skills such as programming, photography, video production, share trading or whatever the heck you want.
What is Udemy?
A lot of people know what Udemy is but it appears some people don’t. Udemy is an online course platform that allows instructors/gurus to upload short courses on specific topics such as Photography, Computer programming languages, Finance courses etc.
The platform then allows students to enroll into these courses and ultimately earn a certificate of completion. Students have to complete tasks, quizzes, watch videos and do projects in order for them to complete the courses. If a student does this right they will have mastered the skill set out in the course e.g. became proficient in JavaScript programming or be able to use Angular in their projects.
Some of the features of Udemy include:
- Pay once and get lifetime access to the course
- Self paced learning
- Video tutorials with examples and demonstrations
- Certificate of completion usually in PDF format before you scoff here is a fun fact ACCA gives you a PDF Diploma certificate nowadays for the Knowledge level
- You get free future updates to the course which is great for technologies such as Laravel that get yearly updates
My List of Recommended Courses
Like always you are free to go to Udemy and enrol into a course of your own choosing but you should definitely check out the following courses:
The Ecocash Offer
I have a little bit of funds despite the prevailing USD dearth on the local market so if you want to pay using Ecocash:
- Get in touch with me via WhatsApp 0772 473 953 or email garikaib which is my Gmail handle
- Tell me the course that you want (name and instructor) or send me a link to the course
- Once I give you the go ahead send $19 (the current rate madness but still a bargain for these courses) to the above number and send me your Udemy email/ If you want to use ZIPIT I will give you my account number
- I will pay and “gift” you the course
If you have a MasterCard/Visa that can make international payments you can go ahead and take advantage of the promotion on your own