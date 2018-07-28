advertisement

Drama At Netone: 9 Executive Managers Get Fired

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Yesterday Netone reportedly fired 9 of its executive management for (currently) unknown reasons. In an email to its employees dated 27 July, state-owned telecoms operator, Netone provided a list of the executives that were dismissed along with new temporary appointments to three executive positions. However,  the reason for their dismissal was obviously not disclosed in the email.

We contacted one official (whose name we cannot disclose), who confirmed that its true and promised that Netone will release an official statement about the issue tomorrow. Here is the email;

We will give you more details

NetOne

NetOne Zimbabwe was the first mobile phone operator in Zimbabwe, the company was launched in 1996. The company is a privately owned company in which the Zimbabwe government has a stake and was formed as a subsidiary of the Posts and Telecommunications. Corporation (PTC). Service... Read More About NetOne

