Ecocash Agents Shocked To See Tax Deductions From Their Commissions, Ecocash Explains

Ecocash agents were shocked to find 10% deducted from their accounts. Some said this was the first time this was happening and accused Ecocash of stealing from them.

Below are messages some of the agents received.

We reached out to Ecocash and this is what they had to say.

Here’s the position:

Agents have always been levied (taxed) a 10% withholding tax, unless they submit a tax clearance certificate.

We pass on the tax to ZIMRA. Those who submit a tax clearance certificate to us take care of their taxes directly with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

However some agents were claiming that they had the tax clearance certificates.

