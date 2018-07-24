advertisement

Ecocash Agents Shocked To See Tax Deductions From Their Commissions, Ecocash Explains

Posted by Paida Zengeni

Ecocash agents were shocked to find 10% deducted from their accounts. Some said this was the first time this was happening and accused Ecocash of stealing from them.

Below are messages some of the agents received.

 

We reached out to Ecocash and this is what they had to say.

Here’s the position:
Agents have always been levied (taxed) a 10% withholding tax, unless they submit a tax clearance certificate.
We pass on the tax to ZIMRA. Those who submit a tax clearance certificate to us take care of their taxes directly with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

However some agents were claiming that they had the tax clearance certificates.

Are you an Ecocash Agent? Has this happened to you too?

EcoCash is a mobile money transfer facility which is run by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. The facility has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception and is arguably the largest mobile money transfer agent considering the huge sums of transactions that the platform is said... Read More About EcoCash

5 thoughts on “Ecocash Agents Shocked To See Tax Deductions From Their Commissions, Ecocash Explains

  1. Their explanation is not true . I got $91 deducted this mommo though i didn’t make commission over 400. So 10% of 400 is .91?

    Reply

  3. $270 at 10% tax. that person earned $2.7k in commission!? these agents are making money damn! aiwa ngava charjwe, infact make it 15% they are charging us a premium for our cash.

    Reply

    1. i like your entrepreneurial eye. kkkk they sure are making money lol. Apa strive masiyiwa said, the ecocash business over 75% commission goes to the agents network.

      Reply

  4. To be fair that tax rate is lower than the usual 30% which businesses are supposed to pay on Income from Investiments.

    Reply

