Election Updates? Follow The Pindula News Live Blog, You Can Also Contribute To It

Today is the big day and so far indications are that Zimbabweans are turning up to exercise their democratic right and responsibility in very big numbers. Cool stuff.

Our team at Pindula News is running a live blog of what’s happening across the country: images, video clips etc. You can check out the live blog here: https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/07/30/elections-day-live-blog-electionszw/

You can also keep up with all things election on one page: https://news.pindula.co.zw/zimbabwe-elections-2018/

You can also contribute

You can contribute to the live blog by joining the Pindula News Election Contributor WhatsApp group. Please note that the group is to share images and video clips of what’s going on around you and not to discuss stuff. Also please follow the regulations regarding the taking of pictures and using your phone. You can’t do this inside the polling station.

Want to contribute? Here’s the group link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/AhffxERfocwL5Y9DvssvkB

Another way to contribute is tweeting using the #Pindula and tagging @WeArePindula. You can also post on the Pindula Facebook Page

Proud of you Zimbabwe, let’s continue doing all this peacefully, responsibly and help us document all this. Record keeping is super important. Thank God for the internet, doing so is now easy and uncomplicated!