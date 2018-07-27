Golix Token Sale Ends; Did They Manage To Meet The $32 Million Target?

From almost going out of business because of some regulatory hurdles, to setting up in a number of different countries, and finally raising money through an ICO, it’s safe to say the last few months have been quite eventful for Zimbabwe’s only cryptocurrency exchange.

advertisement

The Token Sale that Golix officially opened up to the public on the 1st on June ended last night. When Golix set out to go down this path they had lofty goals:

Zimbabwe’s digital currencies pioneer Golix, is raising $32 million through a Token Sale in a bid to finance the establishment of cryptocurrency infrastructure across the entire African continent. advertisement

So did they hit the mark? Well, we asked Golix if they reached their target and they are yet to respond. Once they do respond we will have a definitive position. Right now there is one pointer that could help us in figuring out whether or not Golix actually met their targets.

Bulls-eye?

On the Golix website the Token Sale section has some interesting statistics;

Privately Golix sold $2 million worth of GLX and then privately they sold less than $8 million. We are not entirely sure if these figures are an accurate representation of exactly where they ended up but looking at that page it’s fair to say Golix raised more than $2 million but less than $10 million from their ICO.

Considering the fact that the RBZ announced their ‘crypto ban’ a day before Golix intended to cut the ribbon on their ICO, it’s hard to not to think that the decision taken by the central bank did not affect Golix’s token sale. Obviously potential buyers in Zimbabwe (which was Golix’s dominant territory at the time of the sale) may have had cold feet when it comes to put their finances in anything related to cryptocurrencies.