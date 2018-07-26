Insurance Regulatory Body, IPEC Believes Blockchain Would Help Increase Insurance Penetration In Zimbabwe

The insurance regulatory body, Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) is contemplating to bring in blockchain technology into the insurance sector as a way of increasing penetration by drawing an emerging batch of prospective customers who are tech-savvy.

The insurance industry like many other industries can benefit from blockchain technology as it can be used to facilitate claims handling in a more efficient manner which in turn will make insurance affordable. Lynn Mukonoweshuro, the boss of IPEC said;

We have been challenging all our businesses to say we have been failing to drive insurance penetration through traditional methods, so it only makes sense that we do it in a techno-savvy manner that appeals to the new generation…..We are very conscious of the relevance and the positive impact of blockchain technology. And we believe that for blockchain technology the time has come for us to embrace it as an insurance industry and take advantage of it to lower delivery of insurance to the population of Zimbabwe.

But blockchain can solve a bigger problem……Fraud

Blockchain will be good for the insurance sector because the industry is rife with fraud which includes fictitious car accident or death claims, exaggerated claims, backdating of insurance claims, contract alterations etc. Fraud claims are estimated to constitutes as much as 30 to 40 percent of the claims paid annually. IPEC estimates that a total of $165 million is paid out annually through fraudulent claims.

Through blockchain, insurers would benefit from managing claims in a responsive and transparent way. It would start by recording and verifying contracts on the blockchain. When a claim is submitted, the blockchain could ensure that only valid claims are paid. Therefore moving insurance claims onto an immutable ledger, blockchain can help eliminate common sources of fraud in the insurance industry.

Another problem is that it takes too long for insurance applications and claims to be reviewed and processed. Here in Zimbabwe, it can take several weeks to settle an insurance claim. But implementing blockchain technology could create significant efficiencies in the insurance claims processes as insurers can simply verify data on blockchain to approve claim applications in real time.

