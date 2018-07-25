Kids In Bulawayo Are Getting A Chance To ‘Create Rocket Launchers’ This Holiday: Thanks To The Maker Club

The Maker club is back again to empower your kids to be creators of technology. This August during the school holiday The Maker Club is holding a workshop in Bulawayo for two days where kids are invited to come and learn about basics of engineering in aircraft and rocket launches.

When is the workshop?

The workshop is running for two days, from 28 to 29 August 2018. And every single day kids will learn to create different projects.

Tuesday 28 August 2018

Makers will be off to a flying start as they learn about the hydraulics systems at work within aircraft and build a model to take home.

Price: For Maker Kids- $40 and for Junior Makers- $65

Time: Maker Kids- 8:30 am to 12:30 and for Junior Makers- 8:30 am to 4 pm

N.B Maker Kids is 5-8 age group and Junior Maker is the 9-13 age group.

Wednesday 29 August 2018

During this session “fly” all the way into space as you create a rocket launcher to propel your rocket designs “beyond” earth’s atmosphere”. Learn about the principles of aerodynamics and use them to craft a rocket that can help you win the space race.

Price: For Maker Kids- $40 and for Junior Makers- $50

Time: Maker Kids- 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and for Junior Makers- 8:30 am to 1 pm

Booking deadline

21 August 2018

Venue- To be advised

Contacts

info@makerclub.co.zw

Facebook: makerclub.co.zw/about.html#

0772 238 793

For more info visit www.makerclub.co.zw