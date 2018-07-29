advertisement

Home » Finance » ZB Bank Suspends Swipe-Into-EcoCash, Joins Stanbic

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

ZB Bank debit card holders are not currently able to do the Swipe-Into-EcoCash service. In a ‘tweet’ reply, to a customer who had asked why he is failing to do swipe into EcoCash, ZB Bank replied that the service was currently suspended.

Yesterday in the afternoon, we reported that Stanbic had also suspended Swipe-into-EcoCash and now its ZB Bank. We have contacted ZB and they didn’t say much with this reply;

We have temporarily suspended the service and will advise you once its back on

2 thoughts on “ZB Bank Suspends Swipe-Into-EcoCash, Joins Stanbic

  1. Banks should intergrate all mobile money platforms into their systems, the monopoly being enjoyed by Ecocash is causing inconveniences whenever their platform is down, i believe One Money by Netone is doing well and people should give it a try to demonopolize Ecocash.

