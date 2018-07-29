ZB Bank Suspends Swipe-Into-EcoCash, Joins Stanbic

ZB Bank debit card holders are not currently able to do the Swipe-Into-EcoCash service. In a ‘tweet’ reply, to a customer who had asked why he is failing to do swipe into EcoCash, ZB Bank replied that the service was currently suspended.

Yesterday in the afternoon, we reported that Stanbic had also suspended Swipe-into-EcoCash and now its ZB Bank. We have contacted ZB and they didn’t say much with this reply;

