ZEC Reminds People Where They Are Registered To Vote (Polling Station) Via Bulk SMSs

Don’t freak out, I know talking about ‘bulk SMSs’ has been associated with a controversy that happened some weeks ago. But today it’s a different story.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is utilizing its vast repository of phone numbers to send bulk SMSs reminding people about where they are registered to vote on the upcoming general elections. However, the SMSs were not sent to everyone (by the time we are writing this). Here is one sample of the messages, ZEC is sending;

