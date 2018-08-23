Aspiring Designers Here’s How You Could Win A Trip To New York And Compete For $7000

I’m not entirely sure if you have ever heard of Certiport’s Adobe Certified Associate World Championship. Pretty long name right? From now we’ll just call it CACAW and move things along as quickly as possible.

CACAW is a global competition that identifies and honours the next generation of design professionals making use of Adobe software. Top students from around the world will be invited to represent their country and compete in the final round of the Championship in New York next year from 28-31 July.

Requirements

Well, yes. To qualify for the sponsored trip to New York you actually have to take and pass one of the following courses by the 17th of May:

Adobe Certified Associate in Visual Communication using Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Certified Associate in Print and Digital Media Publication using Adobe InDesign

Adobe Certified Associate in Graphic Design & Illustration using Adobe Illustrator

In order to be eligible to compete at the 2019 Championships in New York, students must be enrolled in an approved, accredited learning institution and be between the ages of 13 and 22 (as of June 15 2019).

Registration

There are two phases for registration;

Early Bird registration – which is open from now until the 6th of December 2018 and will cost you $100

– which is open from now until the 6 of December 2018 and will cost you $100 Normal Registration – Opens after the 6th of December and runs until 30 March 2019. Normal registration will cost $150

You can register at Commsgate who also happen to be an certified associate of Adobe.

Prizes

Once at the New York Championship, The first 3 will win scholarship funding;

1st place – US$7000 scholarship

2ND place – US$3500 scholarship

place – US$3500 scholarship 3rd place – US$ 1500 scholarship

You can also look out for updates on Commsgate Facebook page.