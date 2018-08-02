Chinese Tech Billionaire, Jack Ma In Zimbabwe. Maybe He doesn’t Care Much About Our Politics, Violence, Pending Results…

You wouldn’t expect anyone who is not a journalist (a war journalist even) to come to Zim right now but Jack Ma the Founder and Executive Chair of Alibaba Group was or is still in Zimbabwe today.

Of course he wasn’t in the crazy capital, unless he was too. Her was spotted in Victoria Falls actually. He could be here on holiday although there are rumours that suggest otherwise but we can’t share on these at the moment. Reports are that Ma arrived in the country yesterday and slept at the Victoria Falls Hotel.

Hey even if he’s on holiday, we thought we could just share. It’s not everyday that foremost tech entrepreneurs visit our country and it’s ironic that he would on a day when some of the craziest violence to ever erupt in Zimbabwe was going down. The allure of Victoria Falls might be stronger than we thought it seems.

Here are some images circulating on WhatsApp:

