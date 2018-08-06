Drone Carrying Explosives Almost Assassinates Venezuela’s President

Drones armed with explosives detonated near Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday in an apparent assassination attempt that took place while he was delivering a speech to hundreds of soldiers being broadcast live on television.

advertisement

This is the first instance (to my knowledge) were a drone purposely built to deliver goods has been weaponized to attack someone. The attack prompted embarrassing images of Venezuela’s President cut off mid-sentence with many soldiers running away in fear, making the President appear vulnerable.

The moral of the story

The moral of this story shows the danger drones can pose. Because drones can be remotely operated, people may just use them to attack unsuspecting victims. The likely move that Venezuela will do is banning drones in the country.

advertisement

From this incident in Venezuela, other countries, like Zimbabwe may be prompted to reconsider their stance to drones. The use of drones in Zimbabwe is slowly taking off, with the device being used at many weddings, shooting of music videos and general events like election campaigns. In western countries, drones being tested by Google, DHL, and Amazon to do small packages (pizza) delivery. In Rwanda, drones are being used by Zipline to deliver medical supplies to remote areas.