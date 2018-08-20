Google Releases A List Of The Best Smartphones For Viewing Videos YouTube

If you’re a massive fan of YouTube and your purchase decisions are actually influenced by your love for the video sharing platform then the recently released list can help you buy your next phone. The devices on the list are called YouTube Signature Devices.

advertisement

“What is a YouTube Signature Device?”, is probably something you’re thinking about. Well YouTube said:

YouTube Signature Devices are capable of delivering a best-in-class YouTube experience by combining next generation technologies, video performance, and reliability. With a Signature Device, users can enjoy vivid HDR videos, immersive 360 video, and fast video load times. advertisement

Every year YouTube publishes a set of criteria required to achieve the best-in-class video experience YouTube has to offer. We invite all qualified device manufacturers to collaborate directly with our teams to pass our rigorous testing criteria.

More importantly, what’s the criterion that YouTube uses to actually choose the devices on this list? All the devices should have the following features;

HDR Support – All devices on this list have “High Dynamic Range” which allow a phone to display greater contrast, so you can see details of a videos, whether that scene is shot in the dark, or bright light

All devices on this list have “High Dynamic Range” which allow a phone to display greater contrast, so you can see details of a videos, whether that scene is shot in the dark, or bright light 360° Video – These videos are recorded in all directions for extra immersion. VR enthusiasts can look down, up, and at either side and still have something to view.

These videos are recorded in all directions for extra immersion. VR enthusiasts can look down, up, and at either side and still have something to view. 4K Decoding – There is only one phone on the list with actual 4K capabilities in terms of resolution but the rest of the phones can still decode 4K videos.

There is only one phone on the list with actual 4K capabilities in terms of resolution but the rest of the phones can still decode 4K videos. High frame rate – The devices on this list can stream high resolution videos without stuttering and ensuring frame rate stays at 60fps or higher.

The devices on this list can stream high resolution videos without stuttering and ensuring frame rate stays at 60fps or higher. Next generation codecs – This is probably the most valuable feature on this list. The phones on this list will be able to view high resolution videos on YouTube while using up to 30% less bandwidth due to the VP9 profile 2 decoding tech.

The List

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

HTC U12+

OnePlus 6

LG G7 ThinQ

Xiaomi Mi 8

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ2

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

LG V30

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

It’s a bit surprising that the iPhone did not make this list at all. There are plenty of devices with a similar resolution on this list so maybe there’s some beef or maybe iPhone didn’t apply to be a part of the list as well since YouTube claims that manufacturers have to apply to be on the list.