Google Removes Irritating Conversation View From Gmail’s Mobile App

You may think you don’t know ‘conversation view’ but trust me, you do. If you use Gmail, you’ve probably opened up a recently received email and before you know it you’re going through a thread of emails with the hopes of finding the mail you just got. That, ladies and gentleman is conversation view for you.

Thankfully, going forward you won’t have to deal with this mess of a feature anymore -if you’re not a fan. Google will now allow users of the Gmail app (both iOS and Android) to turn threaded view on/off depending on your preference. Email is already a chore, and anything to make that experience better is a welcome addition and Google acknowledged –in a blog post– that this view is not for everyone:

In Gmail, replies to emails are grouped together as "conversations," to make them easier to digest and follow. Some users, however, prefer to see each of their emails listed individually in their inbox.

Though you could turn conversation view off in your gmail settings on desktop, you can now do the same for mobile. This is how those individual emails will look on mobile:

Just how exactly do you disable conversation view?

On Desktop

Open Gmail. In the top right, click Settings . Click Settings. Scroll down to the “Conversation View” section. Select Conversation view on (messages will be grouped) or Conversation view off (messages won’t be grouped). At the bottom of the page, click Save Changes.

On Android;

Open the Gmail app . In the top left, tap Menu Settings. Tap your account address. Next to “Conversation view,” check or uncheck the box.

On iOS;

Open the Gmail app . In the top left, tap Menu Settings. Tap your account address. Turn Conversation view on or off.

You dig the new look or you prefer the functionality that comes with the standard layout?