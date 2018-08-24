Here’s A Comparison Of Weekly Data Bundles Between Netone, Econet And Telecel: Take Your Pick

Since Telecel has just introduced its weekly data bundles, I think its worthwhile to compare the weekly data bundles offered by all three Mobile Network Operators (MNO) and see whose got the best deal.Take a look at the following table;

advertisement

Network $1 for $3 for $5 for Econet 35megabytes 120megabytes $300megabytes Telecel 150megabytes 500megabytes 850megabytes Netone 111megabytes 429megabytes 833megabytes

As you can see, Telecel and Netone offer more data (by far) for any price compared to the largest MNO, Econet. In other words Telecel and Netone weekly data bundles are way cheaper than Econet’s. Regardless of their ‘cheapness’, I think some people prefer to stick with Econet (for data bundles) because of its relatively wider coverage and higher internet speeds.

Telecel and Netone even offer weekly data bundles of $2 yet Econet doesn’t. For Telecel you get 300megabytes and Netone you get 250 megabytes for weekly data bundles of $2. Netone goes another step further of offering weekly data bundles of $0.50 cents for 50 megabytes.

advertisement

The highest priced weekly data bundles, pegged at $10 come from Econet and Netone, with Econet offering just 650 megabytes compared to 2000 megabytes offered by Netone.