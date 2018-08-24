Here’s A Comparison Of Weekly Data Bundles Between Netone, Econet And Telecel: Take Your Pick

Since Telecel has just introduced its weekly data bundles, I think its worthwhile to compare the weekly data bundles offered by all three Mobile Network Operators (MNO) and see whose got the best deal.Take a look at the following table;
|Network
|$1 for
|$3 for
|$5 for
|Econet
|35megabytes
|120megabytes
|$300megabytes
|Telecel
|150megabytes
|500megabytes
|850megabytes
|Netone
|111megabytes
|429megabytes
|833megabytes
As you can see, Telecel and Netone offer more data (by far) for any price compared to the largest MNO, Econet. In other words Telecel and Netone weekly data bundles are way cheaper than Econet’s. Regardless of their ‘cheapness’, I think some people prefer to stick with Econet (for data bundles) because of its relatively wider coverage and higher internet speeds.
Telecel and Netone even offer weekly data bundles of $2 yet Econet doesn’t. For Telecel you get 300megabytes and Netone you get 250 megabytes for weekly data bundles of $2. Netone goes another step further of offering weekly data bundles of $0.50 cents for 50 megabytes.
The highest priced weekly data bundles, pegged at $10 come from Econet and Netone, with Econet offering just 650 megabytes compared to 2000 megabytes offered by Netone.
Telecel Zimbabwe is a telecommunications services provider with most of its services in the mobile cellular network services. The company is owned jointly by the Empowerment Corporation (40%) and Vimpelcom (60%), one of the largest telecoms companies in the world. In Zimbabwe, Telecel is the... Read More About Telecel
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of Econet Wireless International, is the first and largest mobile network services provider in Zimbabwe. The telecoms giant became popular with its products and services such as Buddie. It has established branches in different corners of the country and enjoys... Read More About Econet
NetOne Zimbabwe was the first mobile phone operator in Zimbabwe, the company was launched in 1996. The company is a privately owned company in which the Zimbabwe government has a stake and was formed as a subsidiary of the Posts and Telecommunications. Corporation (PTC). Service... Read More About NetOne