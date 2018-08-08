How Much Does It Cost You To Rent A POS Device For An Event From A Bank?

The ongoing cash crisis in Zimbabwe is being tamed by the use of plastic money (debit and credit cards) (through POS devices) and mobile money. The problem is that not everyone has the capacity to accept plastic money for the simple reasons that POS devices are expensive and there is are too many requirements (for an average person) to acquire a POS device. At events like weddings or parties, it can be hard to collect payments if you don’t have a POS device.

However, a majority of banks in Zimbabwe have arrangements which make it possible for people or companies rent POS devices for a certain time period. In this article, we will take a look at how much each bank charges for renting out POS devices.

Steward Bank- Kwenga

$50 per day

ZB bank

1% of total transactions processed during the day

Stanbic Bank

$50 per day

NMB Bank

$25 flat fee and 1% of total transactions processed during the day

CBZ Holdings

$25 per day

FBC Holdings

$20 per day

Nedbank Zimbabwe

It doesn’t rent out

POSB

$50 per day

Agribank

$20 per day

CABS

1% on all local cards swiped and 3% on all international cards swiped

National Building Society

$50 Per Week

