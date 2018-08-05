How To Transfer Airtime To Someone Else On Econet

I am pretty sure that we constantly need to transfer airtime to other people. So what do you do in the event that the airtime you want to send is not in your EcoCash wallet but in fact in your balance? Well it’s a pretty simple process and after this hopefully you are never left in the cold.

Steps to transfer airtime:

1) Dial *111#

2) Pick Transfer Airtime (Option 4) and press enter/ok

3) Enter the number of the receiver and press enter/ok

4) Enter the amount you wish to send (minimum $1) and press enter/ok

Moving airtime from your credit balance straight to another subscriber is really a simple process that shouldn’t really be as confusing as it but due to the fact that the MNOs aren’t really advertising these USSD codes it’s really a hassle.

