If You Bought Golix Tokens, You Have 2 Hours To Claim The Unsold Golix Tokens, Here’s How To Go About It

Golix recently ended their ICO and though they did not sale all the tokens that set out to sell, the remaining GLX Tokens are going to be distributed among those who participated in the token sale. In a blog post Golix gave instructions as to how these tokens can be claimed:

Open the Ethereum wallet in which the Golix Tokens you want to stake are stored. Send the amount of GLX tokens you want to stake to the following vesting smart contract address: 0xbc75eea7d7e86376fb68680573042de02f39ac80

According to the blog post there are also some important things to note:

The tokens you send will be locked into the smart contract, this means neither you, Golix nor anyone will have access to them over the vesting period once they are sent. The tokens staked will be sent back to the same Ethereum wallet address that was used to send them, the address cannot be edited or changed once the tokens are sent. Please ensure that you send the tokens to the vesting smart contract address using a wallet that you will have access to for the next 4 years. The staking period ends at 11:59 am CAT on 13 August 2018. Any Golix sent to the smart contract after this time will be lost.

Golix also put up a video tutorial just in case you don’t fully understand the text.