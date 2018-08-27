Impact Hub And Other Local Startups Nominated For 2018 Southern Africa Startup Awards

Southern Africa Startup Awards is part of the Global Startup Awards initiative and they seek to provide an annual spotlight to those who dare to dream big and shape the way our future will look. Impact Hub –one of Zim’s leading startup hubs- has been nominated for the Best Ecosystem Initiative Award.

The awards will be hosted on the 21st of November in what is the fifth and final phrase of a process that began back in March. The 5 phrases of the Award are as follows:

Phase 1- Nominations Opens (March 31 2018)

Phase 2 – Public Voting Opens at national level (August 6)

Phase 3- National Winners Announced (September 21)

Phase 4 – Public Voting Opens at regional level (September 22)

Phase 5 – Grand Finale (November 22)

Zim startups that have been nominated

Vote Africa

Impact Hub is not the only Zimbabwean entity that is nominated for an award at the Startup Awards. Vote Africa is nominated for three awards; Startup of the Year, the Best EduTech Startup award and Best Social Impact Startup. Vote Africa is a voter education platform that seeks to teach the electorate about relevant topics in the elections and encourages the participation of the electorate during the electoral process.

Shiri

Shiri is also nominated for the Best FoodTech/AgriTech Startup award. Shiri is an agricultural information and resource hub for the African continent and the app enables farmers to better manage the food production system and minimize the likelihood of food shortages and inefficiencies.

myRunner

Along with Vote Africa in the Best Social Impact Startup category is myRunner. myRunner aims to shift the experience of travelling by bus. Among many great features is the ability for customers review buses, make online bookings and to track buses they’ll be boarding.

Individual Awards

There is a Female Role Model of The Year and the Zimbabwean nominated for this is Tatenda Ndambakuwa who happens to be the founder of Shiri.

How does it work?

Phase 1: Nomination opens

Anyone can nominate a person, company or organisation in all categories per country through an online nomination system. Data is gathered from all nominees based on the criteria of each category for the following phase of the competition.

Phase 2: Selecting National Finalists

A group of ambassadors from each country, through a selection process, evaluate the nominees and choose the best talents based on the criteria of each category which are gathered into a shortlist. The shortlist consists of a minimum of 5 national finalists per category on each country.

Phase 3: Finding National Winners – Public Voting

Once the shortlist is published online, the public voting for National Finalists opens through an online system. Individuals can only vote one time per finalist.

Phase 4: Finding Regional Winners – Public Voting

Once the National Winners are published online, public voting opens through an online system. Individuals can only vote one time per finalist.

Phase 5: Finding Global Winners – Public Voting

Once the Regional Winners are published online, public voting opens through an online system. Individuals can only vote one time per finalist.

Where to vote?

You can vote for all the startups and individuals here. On the link provided is a list of all the startups and individuals nominated for awards. If you want to see the Zim initiatives only you can filter out other results by selecting a specific country.