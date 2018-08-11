National Building Society Finally Linked With EcoCash

National Building Society (NBS) account holders are now able to link their bank accounts with the EcoCash mobile money platform. By doing so the bank has joins others like Standard Chartered, ZB Bank. CBZ, Stanbic, NMB, Agribank and Banc ABC etc. which are already integrated with EcoCash.

Obviously, NBS was prompted to link its bank accounts due to persistent cash shortages that have urged people to start using mobile money services.

Registration

To link their bank accounts and EcoCash, NBS customers will need To register, dial *202# and select option 6 or visit an NBS branch near you.

How the integration help NBS customers?

With this new integration, NBS has made it more convenient for its customers to transact and make payments. Just like any other Bank and Ecocash integrations, users can now move money between the two when they need to. This gives people the option to choose where they need to have their money in case of situations when they are traveling and there’s no bank in sight. These days, many people have EcoCash so you are assured to have someone who accepts it when you need to buy something.