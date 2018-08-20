Netone’s Currently Suspended CEO Court Application Dismissed As Not Urgent By High Court, A Somewhat Blow For Him

Two weeks ago Netone’s currently suspended CEO, Lazarus Muchenje filed an urgent chamber application seeking to revoke the decision by Netone’s Board of unilaterally renewing contracts of nine executives. But the Registrar of the High Court has declared the court application as not urgent.

What does it mean?

When an applicant files urgent chamber application they instruct an advocate/attorney to lodge an urgent application in court. A court officer will review an applicant’s file as quickly as possible after filing and will ask a judge to decide whether a situation will be treated as an emergency. If an applicant’s situation is treated as an emergency by the court, this means that they may get a court date more quickly than in other normal, (or ‘non-emergency’) situations, which take relatively longer time.

In Mr. Muchenje’s case this means that he now has to take the normal or ‘non-emergency’, yet time consuming route of filing an ordinary court application. The Registrar of the High Court thus said Mr. Muchenje is free to pursue the matter but as an ordinary court application. And this is a somewhat disadvantage to Mr Muchenje as he has to for some (relatively longer) time till his issue is resolved.

Where is this coming from?

Netone’s suspended CEO, Mr Muchenje had unilaterally dismissed 9 executives without the authority of the board. The executives were then reinstated a week later unilaterally by the board. Consequently Mr Muchenje filed an urgent chamber application suing 18 parties and seeking the revocation of the boards decision.