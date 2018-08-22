People Spent More Time On WhatsApp Than On Any Other App In The Past 3 Months: 85 Billion Hours

Among all the social media platforms, people globally spent a whopping 85 billion hours on the Facebook-owned WhatsApp in the last three months. According to the data released by the US-based app analytics company Apptopia showed that over the past three months, users spent 85 billion hours on WhatsApp or “11.425 hours for every human being on the planet”.

Apptopia, says it gets its numbers by being integrated into hundreds of thousands of apps, allowing it to see performance data globally. The top 10 apps overall, in terms of time spent globally are;

WhatsApp WeChat Facebook Messenger Pandora YouTube Instagram Twitter Google Maps Spotify.

From the rankings, Apps having to do with communication take up most of our time spent on our mobile apps. As phones gets cheaper and cheaper, its a no brainer that hours spent on apps will continue to increase.

Four of the top 10 apps by time spent are owned by Facebook. Google is a leader as well, with YouTube and Google Maps in the top 10 apps by time spent overall.

However, the data provided by Apptopia does not cover China’s Android app stores, which could put WeChat on the top and push other China-focused apps up the standings.

But why is WhatsApp so popular?

The short answer is this: WhatsApp killed SMS in the most perfect way. You can text and call your friends on WhatsApp for free no matter where they are as long as you have an internet connection. While that’s become a norm these days, it was revolutionary just a few years ago. Remember how slow and expensive SMS was? WhatsApp essentially replaced that antiquated system and provided a user experience that simply did not exist back then. Subsequently, people no longer got worried about SMS limits painstakily abbreviating words to fit them all in one message.