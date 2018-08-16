POSB Urges Customers To Update Their Banking Details

People’s Own Savings Bank, more commonly known as POSB has put out an update calling on all clients to update their information in a customer information update exercise they are carrying out.

You can read POSB’s notice below:

Our Valued POSB clients Visit any POSB branch and update your details for your convenience. This is to comply with regulatory requirements and to ensure ease of access to our future digital products and services. Deadline 31 August 2018

The following will be required:

From individuals customers

Original Identification Document (ID, passport, driver’s license)

Proof of residence (own property – utility bill in own name, not more than 3 months old or if not own – accompanied by an affidavit of the owner of the property. For rural areas – a confirmation letter from the village chief, headmaster or police)

Contact details – bona fide cellphone number

From Churches, Schools, Clubs

Original Idenitification Document (ID, passport, driver’s license) for all authorized signatories

Proof of residence for all authorized signatories

Consttution, resolution, minutes

Bona fide telephone numbers

Email address

Businesses