Presidential Election Results: Check Out Who’s Leading In Real Time Online As ZEC Announces

ZEC promised to start announcing the results of the presidential election at 10pm tonight. Well it’s past that and we knew ZEC doesn’t really keep time do they?
Anyway, when they do announce you will want to check out the Pindula News Election Resource page to get a sense of who’s leading at any given time as they announce. There is chart there that will show what percentage of votes each candidate has as they announce. You will of course need to be refreshing the page to see the most current state of the race.
Here’s the page: https://news.pindula.co.zw/zimbabwe-elections-2018/
something is off! does divine have 700000 votes?