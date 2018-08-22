[PRESS RELEASE]: DEMO Africa 2018 Announces Top 30 Finalists

Following a few months of innovation roadshows, city tours and virtual adjudication, the management team of DEMO Africa today announced the selection of the thirty (30) startup finalists for the 2018 edition of the annual conference. All roads lead to Casablanca in October as the finalists present their technologies to the world at the 7th edition of DEMO Africa. The selected startups represent Africa’s current generation of innovators and problem solvers, and are poised to showcase the best of African ingenuity through technology, entrepreneurship and social impact at Le Studio Arts Vivants in Casablanca.

“Over the last six years, DEMO Africa has launched startups that are solving some of the most pressing problems on the continent and offering some of the most unique, commercially viable solutions”— Harry Hare

Meet the Finalists

Accounteer (Nigeria) – Accounteer is a cloud based accounting platform that allows SMEs to create invoices, track expenses and receive online payments.

ADN Corp (Senegal) – ADN is building applications to help African companies to improve their sales, marketing, and finance operations with decision support analytics systems.

Atlan Space (Morocco) – Atlan Space is an Artificial Intelligence based drone technology that tracks illegal fishing in African waters.

Brayfoil Technologies (South Africa) – Brayfoil is a patented wing design that is a first in aerodynamic engineering. The technology allows planes to take off in a shorter distance, fly further and faster on less fuel and improves safety by a massive margin.

Casky (Morocco) – Casky is the world’s first BlockChain based, Artificial Intelligence platform that offers users a chance to earn an appreciative asset/income by driving safely via a rewards based system.

Chefaa Medicine Delivery (Egypt) – Chefaa Medicine Delivery is a mobile medical application that allows users to order, refill and receive prescriptions seamlessly.

CLoud9XP (Kenya)– Cloud9xp.com is a web and mobile platform where experience providers list their leisure experiences for exposure, and manage bookings across travel categories and styles.

Complete Farmer (Ghana) – An application that provides remarkable and innovative agribusiness solutions that enhance productivity, increase profitability and amplify competitive advantages across the agricultural value chain.

Dabchy (Tunisia) – Dabchy is a fashion e-commerce marketplace for the Arab world.

Devless (Ghana) – Devless is a simplified data repository for DevOps environments.

Hawkar (Tunisia) – Hawkar is a smart electric car for physically handicapped persons.

Zuoix (Cameroon) – ZOOMED (Zuoix Object Oriented Motor Electronic Device) is an SMS based car security system that does not require any form of internet connectivity to locate, immobilize and geofence cars.

Kourtim (Morocco) – Kourtim is a logistics management system that provides real-time monitoring to all the stages of road freight transport.

Lula (South Africa) – Lula is a Mobility-as-a-Service platform that connects stakeholders across cities, municipalities and countries.

Maurice Communications (Cote D’Ivoire) – A wearable technology company that provides health-tech solutions targeted towards emergency response, data collection and information dissemination for medical and emergency personnel.

Moldiag (Morocco) – Moldiag is an R&D spin-off of the leading research lab that is focused on superior medical diagnostics.

Niotek (Egypt) – Niotek is an Artifical Intelligence platform that enables implementation of Smart Factories, Smart Products and Smart Services.

Qualitrace (Ghana) – QualiTrace provides trace-ability and anti-counterfeiting solutions to the prevalence of fake products on the market.

Redbird (Ghana) – Redbird partners with local pharmacies to provide rapid test technology for chronic and acute conditions, enabling them to expand their business, and giving patients a convenient way to monitor their health, wherever they are.

Regenize (South Africa) – Regenize is a recycling collections company which rewards people for recycling and also educates them about the benefits of recycling.

Smarth (Algeria) – Smarth provides innovative analytical and predictive solutions for any problem involving massive amounts of data.

Sote (Kenya) – Sote is an information logistics platform built to integrate an array of logistics services across the continent to form a single supply web.

Tempest Gold (Botswana) – The Tempest Gold app allows users to search for properties, connect directly with the buyer/seller and eliminate the middle man.

Termii (Nigeria) – Termii helps businesses stay profitable by driving customer loyalty across multiple marketing channels.

Toufoula (Tunisia) – Toufoula Kids is a multi-language Ludo-educational platform offered in Arabic, French and English for young children. The mobile app is linked to a smart printed magazine by Augmented Reality with the aim of reducing children’s addiction to screens.

Travelbudds (France) – Travelbudds is the social network for young, mobile, connected, travellers looking for the most authentic ways to discover the world and share their experiences.

VertoFX (London)– Verto is a decentralized, business to business currency liquidity provider and price discovery marketplace.

Voxera (Egypt) – VoxEra is a revolutionary device that provides travelers with a mobile roaming service that is similar to telecoms but at much lower prices.

WeflyAgri (Cote D’Ivoire) – A drone based agritech solution that helps farmers to remotely monitor their farms and identify inefficiencies in production for better management of their land.

Zipora (Kenya) – Zipora is a smart luggage innovation with a patent-pending zipper that is breach-proof,and a security device that makes any zipped luggage smart. The smart device comes with a gps tracker, a tensioner and vibration sensor to monitor luggage handling and breach attempts.

The Bootcamp

The thirty startup finalists will also participate in a six(6) week virtual bootcamp in preparation for stakeholder engagements at the main event, as well as a two (2) day physical bootcamp as a preamble to the DEMO Africa 2018 showcase.

The Innovation Tour

Five (5) finalists will be selected from the pitching startups to participate in the 2019 edition of the Lions@frica Innovation Tour in Silicon Valley. These DEMO Ambassadors will be the startups that show the highest potential for scaling across Pan-African and international markets, with a mature understanding of their product-market fit, a great team, and a defensible and commercially viable technology.

Global Innovation Luminaries and Investors

From Europe to the Middle East to Asia to Silicon Valley, the DEMO Africa event will also welcome global investors and luminaries in addition to African venture capitalists, business angels and ecosystem leaders over two days of quality interactions, networking and deal making through leadership round-tables hosted by the African Business Angels Network.

About DEMO Africa

DEMO Africa is one of the flagship initiatives of Lions@frica that is geared towards connecting African startups to the global ecosystem. The DEMO Africa stage presents a platform for the most innovative companies across Africa to launch their products and announce their solutions to the world.